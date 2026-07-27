Meeks: Hillary, Harris Lost Because of Dem Holdouts

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) argued that we wouldn’t have the issues we have under the Trump administration “if a number of individuals, Bernie Sanders people, etc., [were] 100% behind Hillary Clinton,” and said that in 2024, “others wanted an intraparty fight and divided us up, and some said you should not vote for Kamala, etc. When you do that, you get this result.”

Meeks said, “The focus should be on the Republicans, the Republican Congress, and Donald Trump. Look, we wouldn’t be in this mess if a number of individuals, Bernie Sanders people, etc., [were] 100% behind Hillary Clinton, for example. We would not [have] those three Supreme Court justices that are causing us problems. We would have had our own. It is about electing Democrats that can beat Republicans so that we can be in the majority, so that we can get things done. But to have this internal fight, to make it as if it is Democrats that are causing this problem is not real. And so, the focus is, and the focus should be, that we need to make sure that we are turning districts that are currently held by Republicans to Democrats. It is what will make a difference. It is when we can have the policies that we need to make American lives better, to bring down the cost of living, to make sure that the rise of food prices — and make sure that the Education Department is back in state. You look at USAID, you look at the DOGE situation with the jobs that [were] lost in that regard because of the Republicans, not because of the Democrats.”

He continued, “So, had people voted for Kamala Harris, for example, none of this would be happening. And this is what we talked about when others wanted an intraparty fight and divided us up, and some said you should not vote for Kamala, etc. When you do that, you get this result. And so, we’ve got to change that and make sure that we’re putting the focus on the Republicans who are endangering the lives and causing misery throughout the world.”

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