Meeks: We Only Saw People ‘Going Crazy’ Under Trump, ‘Can Go On and On’ on What Dems Accomplished

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) said that he “can go on and on and on of what we’ve done” when Democrats ran things, “The time that we’ve seen the American public going crazy is the two times that Donald Trump has been in the office.”

Co-host Sara Sidner asked, “I do want to ask you about a couple of polls that our Harry Enten brought out today showing the American public, if you look at these polls, still trust Donald Trump and the GOP to deal with Iran more than they trust Democrats, by about a couple of points, even though…the vast majority of people do not support the war that Trump entered into. Are you surprised that people seem to now trust Trump and the GOP more than Dems?”

Meeks answered, “I think that, if you go through the polls, and as we get closer to the elections, that 70% of the people know and disapprove of this war of choice by Donald Trump, and that will be one of the reasons why they go to the voting polls to make sure that Republicans and Donald Trump [do] not have a complete walkthrough. Look, the American people are frustrated because they want Donald Trump stopped, and they want to make sure that things — the cost of living goes down. And everything that Donald Trump has done, because of the Strait of Hormuz, for example, gas prices are up, as well as food prices are going up. And so they’re frustrated as a result. And the way that we change this, to make sure that we can bring prices down, because I know who Democrats are, and if you look at what we’ve done when we were in charge, we were able to reduce student loans. That’s going up now, student loans are going up. We had child poverty rates going down. That’s going back up under Trump. We were able to bring healthcare to the American people, and I can go on and on and on of what we’ve done when we’re in charge. The time that we’ve seen the American public going crazy is the two times that Donald Trump has been in the office. And that’s why I believe that, when you go across America, we will win the House back and probably will win the Senate back in November. And then we can begin to make those changes that are necessary that the American people are looking for.”

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