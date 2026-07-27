Paul Begala: Trump ‘Seeks to Undermine Our Democracy’

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Democrat strategist Paul Begala said President Donald Trump “seeks to undermine our democracy.”

Host Boris Sanchez said, “What is this push between his effort to make this request to the Supreme Court? His effort on mail-in voting and his pushing of the SAVE Act. Tell you about what the remaining 99 days of the campaign season look like?”

Begala said, “Well, actually, I think he’s going to fail on that, right? He doesn’t have the votes to get service, and he could tell us. I think there’s a strategy here. And I think he seeks to undermine our democracy. He wants to tell, I say that fully aware of the gravity of that charge. He wants to tell us that our votes don’t count. They don’t matter. Those votes are sacred. Some I’ve won, some I’ve lost. But they’re all sacred.”

He added, “He’s lying to the American people and telling them that their votes aren’t fair or accurate or honest. And that undermines the entire democracy. I think he’s doing that because he knows he’s going to lose the midterms. Look, Democrats are going to certainly win the House, maybe win the Senate. So he’s setting the stage to undermine our democracy after 99 days. That’s my worry.”

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