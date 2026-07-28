Beshear: ‘Don’t Agree With Everything’ ‘Some’ Dem Socialists Talking About

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that he doesn’t “agree with everything some” of the democratic socialist candidates are talking about and “when you start starting to believe that the American Dream is no longer possible, that it’s just a hallucination, then you’ll vote for people that you believe can burn down the system or at least will do something dramatic. I believe that Democrats need to be that party of the American Dream, but I want to support candidates that have real solutions that will work, that will deliver in the short term, that will lead to a better United States of America.”

Beshear said, “I think, affordability, it will be the driving issue. Though, I worry a little that just calling it affordability is political sciencing people’s real pain. It’s that you can’t afford a house right now, until you’re 40 years old, and how much do you feel raising a family knowing that your parents own that house? It’s not being able to take your kids on the same vacation that your parents took you on. It’s working hard and playing by the rules but feeling like you’re not getting ahead. And that makes people feel like the system is rigged. It makes him feel like they’re a failure. And the moment that people feel like the system’s rigged –.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu then cut in to ask, “Is that why we’re seeing democratic socialists emerge on the campaign trail? And I don’t mean to be political sciencing myself, but this has become a big argument, too, Gov. Are they part of the recipe for success for Democrats in this midterm or a distraction?”

Beshear answered, “I don’t agree with everything some of those candidates are talking about. But what they are doing is directly talking to people’s pain. They are directly talking to the fact that folks are working hard, but can’t pay for their groceries, are worried about going to the doctor, might not be able to pay their pharmaceuticals. They’re scared the next bill for utilities will put them over the edge. People aren’t just living paycheck-to-paycheck. They are living bill-to-bill. And, again, when you start starting to believe that the American Dream is no longer possible, that it’s just a hallucination, then you’ll vote for people that you believe can burn down the system or at least will do something dramatic. I believe that Democrats need to be that party of the American Dream, but I want to support candidates that have real solutions that will work, that will deliver in the short term, that will lead to a better United States of America.”

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