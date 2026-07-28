Beshear: McConnell Should Have Enough Respect for Kentucky to Be Transparent

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) should have enough respect for the people of Kentucky to be transparent about this health.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Have you gotten any response from Senator McConnell or his office?”

Beshear said, “I have not. And this is now the second request I’ve made on behalf of the people of Kentucky. So what’s happening here is someone has been away from their job for about six weeks. And anybody who’s watching, if they were away from their job for six weeks, they’d have to call their boss, explain what’s going on and talk about when they could get back to work.”

He added, “I respect everyone’s privacy, especially with their health. But when you run for these types of offices, you give up some of that privacy. You know that when you run, Senator McConnell has a duty to the people of Kentucky to show that he continues to have the capacity to do this job, and it’s time that he step forward and do it, less than if he supposedly had a 17-minute conversation with Scott Jennings. He can call in and have a three-minute conversation with you. He can go to camera and just let us know he’s doing all right, which is what we all ultimately hope for. But it is incumbent upon him to have enough respect from the people of Kentucky and the United States of America to do the bare minimum and be honest and transparent.”

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