Booker: ‘Very Concerning’ McConnell Not Making Public Statements

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said it is “very concerning” that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not made any public statements during his hospital stay.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Senator Mitch McConnell’s presence matters. He has not spoken publicly. It’s been 44 days after he’s been hospitalized, and he’s released two photos of himself in a hospital bed. As you know, the Democratic governor of Kentucky has said, basically, I’m calling on you to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky, or resign. Do you agree with Beshear’s demand at this point? And I know, of course, you have empathy for the senator and whatever he is is going through but do you agree with Beshear?”

Booker said, “Look, I have empathy for him. I wish him the best in terms of his health. But Beshear is right that his state deserves two acting senators who can get the job done. And if this is something where he’s not going to be returning to the job, or is incapacitated and unable to do the job, that he is right to demand transparency and accountability. I think if they’re hiding something, that is really undermining what the public should be demanding.”

Burnett said, “Has anyone explained to you, because maybe you’ve talked to some of the senators who said they’ve spoken to Senator McConnell. Has anyone given you an answer as to why, if he’s able to talk to them on the phone, as they say he has, he can’t post a video or call into a show or a podcast?”

Booker said, “No. None whatsoever. And that’s very concerning.”

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