Dem Rep. Landsman: Ending Our Iran Blockade Unilaterally Puts ‘Global Pressure’ on Iran to End Its Blockade

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) argued that if the U.S. unilaterally ends its Iran blockade, “it puts pressure on Iran, global pressure, to end the blockade — their blockade, which could bring this to some sort of resolution.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “We hear the president claiming he is not susceptible to pressure from the Israeli prime minister. How do you think he might respond if Prime Minister Netanyahu leans on him to reignite the military action against Iran?”

Landsman answered, “Well, Trump has already reignited the military action, so I don’t think he needs any pressure from anyone. Unfortunately, he has done this by himself, alone, and that has caused huge issues. Like, we don’t know what the strategy is, and he’s never really articulated a strategy. And, as you know, he’s got no support from Congress, no vote to continue this war. And, at the end of the day, it’s on him to figure out how to get out of this. Although, I think if we end the blockade, it puts pressure on Iran, global pressure, to end the blockade — their blockade, which could bring this to some sort of resolution. But Trump does not need anyone’s help to continue this process. He’s in it alone. And, unfortunately, that’s causing huge issues.”

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