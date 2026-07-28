Economic Historian: Why Property Tax Relief for Seniors Will Backfire

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Judge Glock, Director of Research and Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute talked about property taxes.

Glock said, “You want more local governments to have more control of their own lives and less federal control of these sorts of things. But also I have pointed out seniors have concern about rising property taxes. Rising home values have led to incredible increase in property taxes which is not fair.”

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