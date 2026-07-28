Greer on Report Tariffs Cost Manufacturing Jobs: They Dropped Under Biden’s Last 2 Years, ‘We Stabilized’ in ’25, and Now They’re Rising

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer responded to a report that the Trump tariffs cost manufacturing jobs by saying that “we lost 220,000 manufacturing jobs in the last two years with President Biden. Last year, in 2025, President Trump stabilized this. And, now, in the first half of 2026, we’ve seen the manufacturing jobs go positive.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “The president bet the tariffs would bring American factory jobs back. There is a new report out that says it didn’t. It was out June 15, Freedom Foundation. And it has the U.S. manufacturing jobs over the last ten years. What do you say to that, if that’s the real purpose of implementing a lot of these tariffs?”

Greer answered, “Well, I do think you have to look at historic numbers. So, during the Biden administration, after the COVID lockdown ended. We had a rebound in manufacturing jobs as the economy opened back up, but then we lost 220,000 manufacturing jobs in the last two years with President Biden. Last year, in 2025, President Trump stabilized this. And, now, in the first half of 2026, we’ve seen the manufacturing jobs go positive. So, it went — it dropped severely. We stabilized it, now it’s coming back up.”

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