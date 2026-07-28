Jeffries: Just Extending Affordable Care Act Tax Credits Won’t Make Healthcare Affordable for All

During an interview with Bloomberg aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Balance of Power,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that “there are several steps” needed “to make sure that healthcare is affordable to every single American”, of which “making sure that the Affordable Care Act tax credits actually are extended” is just one.

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “I want to get specific, if you, in fact, win the House, if you’re the majority party in the House, what you might be able to do to address prices. And you talked about some ideas yesterday, including repealing what the President calls his One Big Beautiful Bill. Is that the answer here? Is there more that Democrats have in mind?”

Jeffries answered, “Well, we want to make sure that healthcare is affordable to every single American. And there are several steps that we need to take, including repealing the Affordable Care Act tax — making sure that the Affordable Care Act tax credits actually are extended, and repealing, I should say, the Medicaid cuts in the one big, ugly bill, which have created a situation where the healthcare of more than 14 million Americans is at risk.”

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