Dem Sen. Kim: Rand Paul’s Hearing ‘Performative Governance’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) claimed Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) Senate hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci was a “setup.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Take us inside the room here, because this clearly was very personal between Senator Paul and Doctor Fauci.”

Kim said, “Yeah, absolutely. I mean, look, the first thing I’ll just say is what didn’t happen, which is that at a time when our country is at war with Iran, at a time when we have natural disasters and FEMA’s withholding funding for states, especially blue states, from getting the funding that they need. This is where chairman and the Homeland Security and the congressional Republicans wanted to spend their time. So, you know, this was just performative governance, at its worst, trying to dig up, you know, someone who was no longer in office at a time when we have such priorities that were there, clearly, a vendetta that was meant to be done.”

He added, “This was set up for them to be able to attack in one way or another. So regardless of whether he was answering the questions or did what he did today, the attacks are we’re going to be there, and clearly it was something that was meant to try to trip them up, trying to further any type of legal problems that he would have down the road.”

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