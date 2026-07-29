Dem Sen. Smith: I Wonder if Iran Trying to ‘Run Out the Clock’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) said that she wonders if Iran is thinking “let’s see if we can just sort of run out the clock and this limbo might not be such a bad situation for us as we harbor our power.”

Smith said that Iran’s attack earlier in the day demonstrate “the incredible risk and chaos of this war with no clear explanation for why it’s happened and no clear rationale or path for getting out of it. And we also saw, today, Ukraine striking a ship, an Iranian ship. And, luckily, that situation has been de-escalated, but these things are all connected. And the chaos that ensues when you have these very poorly thought through conflicts and wars, it just has a huge impact on so many people, including here in America, where people are paying the price. So, it’s hard to feel optimistic. I certainly hope that we can move more towards diplomacy and less towards conflict in the Middle East. We have lost 18 Americans in this ill-conceived war, and I think all of us in Congress want to see this resolved without any further bloodshed or violence. But it’s very, very unpredictable tonight.”

She continued, “And I wonder whether Iran is not just thinking to themselves, let’s see if we can just sort of run out the clock and this limbo might not be such a bad situation for us as we harbor our power.”

Smith added that no one knows how long Iran can try to run out the clock.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett