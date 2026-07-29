Fetterman: China ‘Should Be Held Accountable’ for Lack of Transparency on COVID Origins

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) talked about the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and how he believes the lab leak theory was incorrectly dismissed by people on the left and stated that “we’re never going to get a real straight answer from China” on the virus’ origin, and “that means that they should be held accountable.”

Fetterman said that it appears to be more of the consensus that the virus was the result of a lab leak and blaming the wet market didn’t ever make sense. Fetterman further stated, “I felt that there has to be more to [the] story, rather than it just came from someone eating a bat or whatever that they found in that market, so that that stopped — and that took a long time for that truth to really emerge, where more and more people — more ‘serious people’ now are willing to entertain that it came from a lab and where did that come from specifically and how did it get released?”

He continued, “And we’re never going to get a real straight answer from China overall. Of course, and then, that means that they should be held accountable.”

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