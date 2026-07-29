Fetterman: We’re Better Off Now Than Under Iran Nuclear Deal

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that while he isn’t going to criticize the Iran nuclear deal, we are “100%” better off now than we were under the deal, and now we have taken out the majority of Iran’s military and many of their nuclear facilities.

Fetterman said, “What guaranteed that they were going to have a nuclear bomb is if they didn’t bomb Iran last year, in June, Midnight Hammer, they definitely would have been on course to build a nuclear bomb. That’s a fact. I’m not going to criticize the Obama deal, but that wasn’t — clearly — was going to work. American presidents have been trying to deal with this for 47 years, and they’ve been unsuccessful.”

Host Chris Cuomo cut in to ask, “You think that we’re in a better situation now than we were under the JCPOA?”

Fetterman answered, “Oh, absolutely, 100%. We’ve wasted most of their military, we’ve killed their leadership, and we blew up a lot of their nuclear facilities. They’re in a much better space, for sure, absolutely.”

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