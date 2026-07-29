GOP Rep. Haridopolos: Need ‘Absolute Force’ Like Last Round of Strikes to Get Iran to Table

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-FL) argued that the “absolute force” we used for 13 straight days on Iran is the only way to get them to negotiate and “they do not understand diplomacy, they only understand force.”

Haridopolos said, “I think that the president’s taken a strong stand. As you know, President Obama freed up all of those resources for Iran, up to $150 billion, allowed them to sell oil. … And the president has finally said enough is enough, we’re going to have peace through strength, and though we might have tactical disagreements with Israel, we stand with Israel, because peace is the goal, and the only way to get the Iranians to the table, because they’re killers and they’re liars, is through absolute force. And that’s what he’s done for 13 days in a row, and let’s hope we can close out this conflict and make sure that Iran no longer projects war and terror.”

He added, “Well, again, unfortunately, they do not understand diplomacy, they only understand force. That is why it’s so important that President Trump is leading this fight, and we’ll win this fight and make sure they never get a nuclear weapon.”

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