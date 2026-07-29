John Fetterman: ‘I’m Not Going to Be a Republican’

Wednesday on “Meet the Press NOW,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said he would not be joining the Republican Party.

Discussing nearly half of House Democrats voting against funding for Israel, Fetterman said, “It’s not something I’m surprised for over all. You know, the one thing that I’ve read, that was Leader Jeffries put out a letter saying that he’s going to vote against that, and what I read in Axios, they said that that brought maybe 30 to 40 people along with him on that. So if you start reaching now, maybe approaching 150 Democrats. Now, then, that’s outrageous.We’re the Democratic Party. You know, where is the only country in that region that that has our kinds of values and protects women and minorities and allows people to to live their lives? You know, free speech and for all those things. That’s just Israel.”

He continued, “I’m not going to be a Republican, and I would just remind anybody that I’ve been very clear on that.”

He added, “I don’t think that Republican Party wants a pro-choice, pro-gay, trans communities, federal union, and you look at my voting records… I disagree with my party on some issues like Israel, for example. But you know, I am a Democrat, and if someone is frustrated in the Democratic Party, I would be I would be frustrated with someone like Bernie Sanders.”

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