Netanyahu: Iran Has Factions More Willing to Deal than Others

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he thinks there are differing factions in Iran, but “there are not ideological factions, as much as they differ on the assessment of how tough we are, that’s it.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Do you believe that there are warring factions, do you have hardliners and former loyalists to Ali Khamenei, the former supreme leader, and do you have more moderates? Do you believe there are moderates that would like a deal and a better Iran?”

Netanyahu answered, “Well, I’m skeptical about the deal, and I say it openly. But the only way it would be achieved is if Iran understood these various factions there. I think there are not ideological factions, as much as they differ on the assessment of how tough we are, that’s it. Those who think that the president is very tough, and they should, they say, let’s not confront this guy. And those who think, no, we can play America, they tend to be more demanding. But I think, in the end, it’s our resolve, it’s our common resolve to make sure that Iran doesn’t get nuclear bombs to threaten every American with. And I think the president is absolutely straight on this, and I really deeply respect him for that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett