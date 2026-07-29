Zelensky: Crimea Doesn’t Appear to Be on Table, ‘or Not Yet’

Ian Hanchett

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Crimea doesn’t appear to be on the table in talks “or not yet. We will see, I don’t know.” And he wants to have a ceasefire and then have talks once the killing stopped.

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:35] “There was a long period of time where there was a lot of pressure brought to bear on you and your country to give up land in a deal, and you were steadfast, no way. Where do you stand on that issue today? Is Crimea back on the table?”

Zelensky answered, “[It appears] to not, or not yet. We will see, I don’t know. So, the most important between us, the land is very important, it’s our territory, it’s our history, it’s about our houses. But the most important [is] not to lose people. That’s why we always say that we are ready to support the idea of our allies, just to have [a] ceasefire, and then move…to diplomacy. Ceasefire not to lose people, this is where we are. But Putin, what we see, he gives absolute opposite messages. He wants to make [a] big mobilization, 500,000 new — 500,000 soldiers, at the beginning of — from the very beginning of autumn. This is what’s going on with him. I think that is really crazy. They lose 30,000 soldiers per month.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

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