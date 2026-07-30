Booker: Trump a Character from ‘Some Villainous Movie’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump was like a character out of “some villainous movie.”

Booker said, “Donald Trump is giving the country a masterclass in how to screw up, elections. Not only in the things he’s doing overtly in terms of, the security of our elections, but also just to his own party. I mean to literally say, when it comes to the war in Iran, I don’t care about the economic well-being of citizens of America. I’m going to go headlong into this war further, get into this morass that’s only going to drive up your prices. So, American people know who he is. That’s why he is hitting all time lows in popularity. They know the mistakes he’s making, from chaotic tariffs to a quagmire in Iran. The question is, is are we going to be able to mobilize and organize enough people to realize that there is so much more on the ballot than just a referendum on him? We have got to take back this accountability that is critical for Congress when it comes to our national security, when it comes to our economic security, when it comes to some of the most important principles, that we hold dear in America.”

He added, “I sometimes I think we live in this strange, dystopian movie that we’re all going to wake up for and said, no, we did not have a president that wants to put his name on our money, on our passports, that wants to build, testimonies to himself, whether it’s arches or ballrooms. I mean, this guy is really out of some villainous movie, as he gets makes billions, and the rest of us are paying more in our supermarkets or our gas pumps and for raising our kids. This can’t be real. But the only way we end this nightmare is by more people getting up, organizing, mobilizing, and making these November elections really turn the tide here in America.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN