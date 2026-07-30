Cornyn: I Am ‘Prepared to Vote No’ on Trump’s AG Nominee

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Money, Power, Politics,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he was prepared to vote no for Todd Blanche as attorney general.

Cornyn said, “I don’t know — somebody somewhere, I don’t know whether it’s the White House or somebody who works there or somebody who works for the President — is basically telling them, ‘Don’t agree to those terms.’ And so we’re kind of back to square one.”

Network Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali said, “We’re live right now on MS NOW. I think, as you think through what you need from DOJ on this — if they’re not able to give you the narrower look at that IRS immunity deal, does that mean you’re willing to vote no?”

Cornyn said, “I think I am prepared to vote no, but I do think I owe it to my constituents and to Mr. Blanche to try to negotiate in good faith, and that’s what we’ve been doing. So we’ll see where things are this morning and see where we go from here.”

Vitali said, “Have you talked to the President? No. Would a call from him help?”

Cornyn said, “Yeah, he could fix this in a minute. But I don’t know who he’s listening to, or whether he’s motivated to do that. So we’ll see what happens,” replied Cornyn.

Vitali said, “He was saying he thinks that this might be because you don’t like him.”

Cornyn said, “You know, I voted with him 99.3 percent of the time — that has nothing to do with it. This is about making sure that even if you’re the President of the United States, you don’t get favorable terms from the government in a settlement of a lawsuit that ordinary citizens would not get, like protection from audits by the IRS into the foreseeable future. So I think this is about making sure that we maintain the integrity of our justice system and fairness for everybody involved.”

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