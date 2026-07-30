FNC’s Keane: U.S. Should Resume Major Combat Operations in Iran with Israel

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Fox News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) said that the U.S. should go back to “major combat operations with the Israelis” in Iran.

Keane said, “[W]e need to go back to what you said, major combat operations with the Israelis, with a comprehensive target list, where we put maximum pressure on everything at the same time. This is what absolutely puts a regime towards a collapse. What am I talking about? We start, certainly, an all-out attack on ballistic missiles, drones, IRGC organizations and leaders, we take down everything to do with energy in terms of economic value to them, oil and gas, we destroy it, take it away from them. That alone, added to the blockade, will force a collapse dealing with their system.”

He continued, “The other thing we can do with them is isolate Iran from its neighbors, because they’re trading with them. Shut down the rails, shut down the roads in and out of these neighboring countries, shut down the airports, as well as the seaports. Isolate Iran, it’s a sense of a quarantine on top of them. And then open up the [Strait] of Hormuz. We know they’re not going to open it. We have to forcibly open it, we’ve already done a lot of work in that end. And then, Larry, I totally agree with you, we need to conduct a combined CIA and Mossad operation to, one, undermine the regime and all of the subobjectives to do that, and number two, provide assistance to the Iranian people so they can resist.”

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