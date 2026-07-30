Israeli U.N. Amb.: ‘We Will Be Ready’ if U.S. Asks Us to Join Iran Strikes

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said that if the United States asks Israel to join in attacking Iran, “we will be ready.” And “If Iran will attack us, we will retaliate immediately, and it will be painful.”

Guest host Hena Doba asked, “Ambassador, let’s start with Iran’s surprise attack yesterday on U.S. forces in Jordan. It occurred during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s first visit since the start of the war. An obviously furious President Trump made clear today that Iran is going to get a beating. Does Israel want to be involved in the next phase of attacks, whatever they may be?”

Danon answered, “First of all, Hena, it’s not the first attack. Iran has been attacking…countries in the last few weeks. They continue with hostility, they continue not to comply with the MOU. We respect the judgment of President Trump to lead the way he wants to respond. And our policy is very clear, if the U.S. will ask us, we will be ready. If Iran will attack us, we will retaliate immediately, and it will be painful. It will be very painful for the regime if they will attack Israel again.”

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