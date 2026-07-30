Kudlow: Should ‘Return to Major Combat’ and Tighten Economic Screws on Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow argued that negotiations with Iran aren’t working and the “options now are really more battlefield, major combat, not diplomacy.” And the right path is “resumption or a return to major combat operations, a tightening of economic screws” along with covert operations to try to change the regime.

Kudlow began by saying, “Iran must be hit on all fronts now, including covert action for regime change.”

He added, “I think it’s fair to say right now, negotiations are going nowhere, absolutely nowhere. President Trump is doing what no other president has done, trying to bring peace and freedom to the Middle East and stop the Iranians and stop their nuclear ambitions, but I think his options now are really more battlefield, major combat, not diplomacy. And I will support that, as I have. I’d simply add the importance of economic fury and maxing out all of the sanctions, including Kharg Island, hammering, again, their nuclear capabilities and facilities that may or may not be left, these are not rational people. It’s a theocratic regime run by militarists and Marxists, and the end result is escalation right now is inevitable.”

Kudlow further stated, “I think the handwriting is on the wall, resumption or a return to major combat operations, a tightening of economic screws. It’s not tit-for-tat, I’m still believing in unconditional surrender. And, finally, I want to note, covert operations, I assume there’s already been a presidential finding on covert operations by the President, directing the CIA and other secret intelligence services and I am assuming hand in glove work with the Israeli Mossad.”

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