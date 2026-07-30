Larry Sabato: Talarico Could Actually Flip Senate Seat in Texas

Thursday on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” Center for Politics at the University of Virginia director Larry Sabato said Democrat State Rep. James Talarico could win the Senate race in Texas.

Host Erin Burnett said, “So, let me ask you about this poll that just came in here while we were talking in the past few minutes from Fox, Larry. The Republican Senate candidate, Ken Paxton, is now trailing the Democrat, James Talarico, in Texas. Ok, Texas. This is the first public poll where either candidate has hit the 50% mark. Ok. It’s Texas. It’s an incredible thing to see this. It’s also the end of July. Where do you see that race going?”

Sabato said, “I’ve been around a long time. And since 1994, I’ve gotten call after call virtually every day from Texans in politics on the Democratic side, saying, ‘This is the year. We’re finally gonna do it.’ But you know what? I’m starting to believe it’s actually possible this year, not just because James Talarico is a great candidate, which he is, but Paxton is so awful. And I’m sorry to use that word. But, you know, we used to have a word, a flaunter, meaning he’s a sinner who flaunts the sin. And that pretty much has been the way Paxton has conducted his public career. A lot of these donors won’t touch him. Notice, he’s not doing well at all raising money. It’s because they have family and friends and businesses to protect, and they really don’t want to identify themselves publicly with a candidate who has Paxton’s record.”

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