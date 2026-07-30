Padilla: Blanche Remains Trump’s Personal Attorney, That’s ‘Disqualifying’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said acting Attorney General Todd Blanche should not be confirmed because he remains President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

Padilla said, “What do you think if Donald Trump had to choose between. ‘Oh, I’m going to drop another point or two in my approval ratings versus I can pocket $1.8 billion.’ I mean, we know what he’s going to pick. That’s number one. Number two, you know, you’re right. Blanche said it in committee. He’s not here to be the Attorney General for the people of the United States of America. He said he’s here to be the attorney general for the president, the president’s agenda, the president’s political agenda, the political agenda of vindictiveness and retribution for his perceived political enemies. He was Donald Trump’s personal attorney before, and he remains that, as far as I can tell. So that is what’s ultimately disqualifying. And I encourage all of my Republican colleagues to really reflect on that before they cast these votes.”

He added, “It’s now closer to November, we’re reminding people of the increased cost they’re paying for housing, gas, health care and more because of Donald Trump. Everybody knows the chaos, the chaos, not just on an immigration front, the threats to our elections, etc., but the cost of corruption that we’re all paying. That needs to be clarified before the November election, and when we take the majority in Congress, when we get these gavels, we’re going to have some people testifying under oath.”

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