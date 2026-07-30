Van Hollen: Growing Chance Dems Will Be in the Majority in the Senate

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed there was a “growing chance” Democrats would win the Senate majority in the midterms.

Van Hollen said, “There’s a very decent and growing chance that Democrats will actually be in the majority in the United States Senate. And so not only would the president not be able to get his acting attorney general through as attorney general, he wouldn’t be able to get a lot of these completely unqualified nominees through at that time.”

He added, “I think the future of the party looks like is a great diversity of views coming together, but the unifying fact here is that it’s no longer so much left and right. It’s much more the folks at the very top, the top 1% who are using their economic power to rig the rules against working people and then using their economic power, and to translate into that political power through all the super PAC money spending. I mean, we’re seeing hundreds of millions of dollars of super PACs coming in to Democratic primaries and other elections. And I think Democrats voters, Democratic voters are just fed up. And they don’t like the Democratic establishment in Washington. And they want people are going to shake things up.”

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