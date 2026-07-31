CNN’s Bash to Francesca Hong: You’re Not Giving Clear Answer on Defund the Police

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” host Dana Bash said that Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong wouldn’t give a yes or a no on whether she still wants to defund the police.

During a longer exchange on Hong’s past and current views on policing, Bash asked, “I just want to, just to, sort of, put a fine point on it, you said your views can evolve, have your views actually evolved on defunding the police?”

Hong responded, “We had a police shooting in my hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. And it’s actually the third one to happen on Willy Street, which is in my district. And it’s difficult for me to think about what I would say to a mother who has lost their children to police violence. But I know that we can change these systems that must be changed. There are folks who work in prisons. They have some of the highest suicide rates for any employment, that we need to make sure that every incarcerated person can live a life of dignity, that 99% of incarcerated folks in our state will be going into community, and we have to lower those recidivism rates, to make sure and invest in mental health resources, in tackling the opioid epidemic. And I think that when we have a governor that believes in those things, we can achieve public safety.”

Bash then said, “Okay. I didn’t hear a yes or a no there. But let’s move on.”

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