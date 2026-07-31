Cotton: I Think China and Russia ‘Helping Iran’, Might Not Be ‘Significant’ Help

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that he thinks “China and Russia are both helping Iran in various ways. They may be indirect, and it may not be in significant fashion, but there is no doubt that China and Russia want to see the United States fail.”

Co-host Dana Perino asked, “Do you think China is giving them any weapons?”

Cotton answered, “I think China and Russia are both helping Iran in various ways. They may be indirect, and it may not be in significant fashion, but there is no doubt that China and Russia want to see the United States fail. They’re our adversaries, they’re not our friends. Countries like Israel and Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, those are our friends and those who we’re working with to try to make the Middle East and Europe more stable to protect our national security interests.”

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