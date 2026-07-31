Fetterman: I Don’t See Blanche Being Confirmed as AG

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) predicted President Donald Trump’s attorney general pick Todd Blanche would not be confirmed.

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “When you look at the landscape, are there more Republicans than meet the eye who are opposed to the Blanche nomination over these issues that Cornyn and Tillis have raised?” Hunt asked. “And is that number potentially five senators or more like 15?”

Fetterman said, “I’m a hard no on Blanche, and I mean, I haven’t encountered a single Republican that’s like, ‘’Oh, I love that $1.8 billion slush fund,’ or whatever you want to refer to it as at all. It doesn’t make any sense. I mean, it’s unconstitutional, honestly, from what it seems. And I don’t see him being confirmed.”

He added, “And if anything, I think he’s going to serve as acting or whatever the term, you know, as long as statutorily he’s able to do that, ’cause I don’t see him being confirmed, because there just aren’t any votes. I mean, he incinerated the careers of several Republicans, Cornyn, Cassidy and, well, Tillis, too. So, that’s three right there in play. And Senator McConnell, of course, is ill. So, I mean, the math’s not there, and there aren’t any Democrats certainly that are going to support this.”

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