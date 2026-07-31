James Carville: Trump Is a ‘Washed-Up, Fat Old Man’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” longtime Democrat strategist James Carville called President Donald Trump a “washed-up, fat old man.”

Carville said, “I don’t think Trump matters that much anymore. I think he’s a washed-up, fat old man. I think he’s going to, in spite of everything the Democrats are doing, is going to have a massive loss in November. And I’ve said this repeatedly, I think he’s going to walk away. I don’t think he’s capable of leading this country. I don’t think he has the energy.”

Host Ari Melber said, “What does walk away. I mean, are you trolling now? You’re trolling. You think he’s going to quit?”

Carville said, “Yes, ‘Walk away Renee.’ You are too young to remember that song. But it was a great song. I had a girlfriend in high school named Renee. I love the song ‘Walk Away Renee.’ He is going to walk away. He is not skilled enough. He is not tough enough. He is not going to be able to deal with the massive defeat that is coming his way. And we need to be less obsessed with Trump and more obsessed with—how do we get out of this horrific mess we are in?”

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