Marlow: What Fauci Should Have Said to Senate After Diaries Revealed

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Fauci.

Marlow said, “What he should say is, ‘I did lie. I got overwhelmed by the celebrity. I spent my whole life in public health and the fact that all of a sudden I get to have conversations with people like the great Fredo Cuomo and Julia Roberts is giggling just at the sight of me and I got overwhelmed and I did not tell the truth and I regret it and I regret what I did to your families.'”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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