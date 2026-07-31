Shaheen: Trump Is Taking ‘Side of a Sworn Enemy of the United States over a State’

Friday on MS NOW’s “On the Line,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) claimed President Donald Trump was taking the side of a sworn enemy over a state while discussing the recent alleged coordinated cyberattack on the water supplies of 30 Minnesota communities.

Discussing federal officials saying that Iran may be behind the attack, host Alicia Menendez said, “What do you make of the president of the United States appearing to blame Minnesota, an American state, over a foreign enemy?”

Shaheen said, “Well, sadly, it’s typical of the way Donald Trump responds. He doesn’t seem to appreciate the threat to our own national security. I just talked to a town manager in New Hampshire earlier today about how concerned they were and whether they had heard anything from the federal government putting them on notice that they should worry about this. And he said, no, they hadn’t gotten any message other than what was reported on the news. So, this is —it’s egregious for the President of the United States to take the side of a sworn enemy of the United States over a state in this country.”

Menendez said, “There were so many things wrong, Senator, with that cabinet meeting, perhaps least of which was the fact that you have acting DNI Bill Pulte there, as well as Jay Clayton, who is Senate-confirmed. I don’t know how they’re both able to be in the cabinet meeting. Do you have an understanding of who is in charge of DNI right now?”

Shaheen said, “No. It’s my understanding that Mr. Clayton has not been sworn in yet.”

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