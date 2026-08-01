Krishnamoorthi on Dem Socialists: We Have Much Bigger Differences With Trump, Have to Rally Around Being Anti-Hate

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) responded to a question on the rise of democratic socialists in the party by saying that “whatever the president is doing right now and the differences between his approach and we, as Democrats, is so large, any differences among us pale in comparison” and Democrats should rally around the commonality of “fighting the hate and discrimination and prejudice that bedevils so many people in this country, especially now, given the president’s rhetoric.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “I just want to finish with you on, we have a bunch of new polling coming out from CNN this week, talking about the president facing historic lows, but also a look at kind of a new — a fresh look at this discussion, debate, fight going on within the Democratic Party about pull it to the left or pull it more to the center. And the polling shows that about a third of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults now identify as democratic socialists. As someone long considered a moderate, do you think this is a good thing, in your view, for your party?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “Well, I think that our party has long been a big tent for a lot of different viewpoints. I think, right now, the two, I think, common denominators that we have to rally around as all Democrats is making sure that everyone has a chance at upward economic mobility, and then secondly, fighting the hate and discrimination and prejudice that bedevils so many people in this country, especially now, given the president’s rhetoric. I think whatever the president is doing right now and the differences between his approach and we, as Democrats, is so large, any differences among us pale in comparison to that. And I think we have to remember that we’re still on one team and we have to take back control of the House and the Senate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett