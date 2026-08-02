Busted: ‘The View’ Hosts (Slightly) Fewer Liberal Guests to Prove to FCC It’s a News Show

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Curtis Houck, the managing editor of NewsBusters, talked about “The View.”

Houck said, “My colleague Nick Fondacaro has found they’re taking fewer political guests since they’ve come officially under the FCC’s eye, which kind of admits admits that they were being political.”

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