GOP Rep. Turner: Trump Administration ‘Could Be Sharing More with Congress’ on Iran

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said the Trump administration “could be sharing more, but with Congress” on Iran.

Turner said, “The administration could be sharing more with Congress. I don’t think anybody is satisfied with the level of information that we’re receiving, although it is a dynamic conflict. I think also that that’s true, even as the administration is looking to its review. Both both in Europe, the conflict in Iran, the issues with Ukraine, across the board, both the House and the Senate have registered, that, the Pentagon needs to be sharing more information with Congress.”

He continued, ‘This is part of a process, obviously, of where Iran has to be in a position where, as the president has set out, the two goals, and that is one that they abandon their nuclear ambitions and certainly, restarting their nuclear enrichment programs. And certainly the issue of an open Straits of Hormuz. So that we return back to, a, an open straits where commerce and the flow of oil and natural gas can, can resume.”

He added, “We had the memorandum of understanding where it looked as if they were going to come to a deal. And then now the president has been trying to enforce the opening of the Straits. Now, if Iran, all metrics would show that Iran is in a position where they’re going to have to come to a table, whether it’s economics, whether it’s energy production, whether it’s the loss of critical infrastructure, military infrastructure, the loss of their military capabilities, all metrics would show a declining capability to continue. They’re going to have to be in a position where ultimately, they’re going to have to concede to the opening of the Straits and returning to commerce.”

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