Marlow: Podcasts the ‘New Reality TV’; ‘Celebrities Trash Talking Each Other, an Endless Content Loop’

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about podcasters.

Marlow said, “It reminds me of reality TV stars where we just declare these people celebrities and they trash talk each other and then that just is a never-ending content loop. And I just find that that’s the direction a lot of even podcasts I used to listen to, I find them, they’re like talking about the other podcasters who they’re beefing with.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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