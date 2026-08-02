Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Fauci ‘Was Lying About Everything’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Dr. Anthony Fauci “was lying about everything.”

Kennedy said, “All you know how to do is repeat things that people told you and say trust the experts that what you do, during Covid now we know that Anthony Fauci who was the expert was lying about everything about mass and how to social distancing about natural immunity about transmission from vaccine about this source of covet he is lying and you are punishing people for not trusting experts and now you’re rolling out the experts again let’s talk about something they have no personal knowledge”

He added, “You think the COVID vaccine protected children?”

Host Dana Bash said, “I think that what I have to talked to scientists and doctors—”

Kennedy said, “Can you show me one study that shows that children were protected by the COVID vaccine?”

Bash said, “I can tell you that when it comes to the vaccine there have been studies that show that because of vaccine disinformation, disinformation there could have been a hundred to two hundred thousand lives in the U.S. saved. But because people didn’t get the vaccine, that’s why — I’m not saying that it entirely… let me finish.”

Kennedy said, “You are saying nonsense! You are saying something that you cannot show me a single study that says that.”

Bash said, “I am not saying nonsense! Excuse me! Excuse me!”

Kennedy said, “Cite me the study! What study?”

Bash said, “What studies are you talking about? You’re actually talking about studies that actually don’t exist.”

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