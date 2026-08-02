Sen. Kennedy: Pirro ‘Was Right to Pull Back’ Reflecting Pool Charges

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro “was right to pull back” the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool vandalism charge against a former Olympian.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about another big topic this week, Senator. The Justice Department just this week dropped its charges against the Olympic canoeist that it accused of vandalizing the reflecting pool on the National Mall. The DOJ admitted that the damage was caused by a botched installation, not vandalism. This was a case that the DOJ had said was open and shut. They said they could prove it beyond a reasonable doubt. Does this reversal undercut the public statement in the Justice Department, Senator?”

Kennedy said, “Well, the whole thing is a multiple vehicle pileup. Let me start with the president. President says it was caused by vandals. I don’t know whether he really believes that or it’s part of his political messaging, or he’s just thinking out loud. You and I both know the president well. He exists loudly, and he grows anxious when he has an unexpressed thought. I’m not saying he doesn’t really believe that. I just don’t know. Now, the stakes are a lot higher for attorney for U.S. Attorney Pirro. You can’t lie to a federal judge if she can’t prove her case. She was right to pull back. Because if you fool around with a federal judge, you will find out. When I was in private practice one time, I. I put my briefcase on a brand new conference table bought by a federal judge, and he got so mad, I, I’ll never forget. I thought I was going to spend overnight with Bubba in central lockup. Federal judges will not tolerate. And so, if I don’t know why she filed a suit without doing a full investigation. She says she relied on the Department of Interior. But she was smart to pull it back very quickly.”

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