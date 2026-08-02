Trump Reveals Why He Still Talks to the Fake News

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the WHCD.

Marlow said, “The most important line of the night was when he said basically he’s made his calculation that if he doesn’t talk to the press, he knows he’s going to get a bad story. And if he does talk to the press, maybe he won’t get a bad story.”

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