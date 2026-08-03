Alsobrooks: Trump Is Doing a ‘Smash-and-Grab’ on the Country

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) said President Donald Trump is engaged in a “smash-and-grab” of the country.

Alsobrooks said, “The truth is, this president took our country into a war without a strategic aim. He had no idea how to get our country out of this war. How we voted here, and I voted 13 different times to end the war. And what we know, as a matter of fact, is that our kids, while this war is going on, our kids are dying. At the same time, this president’s children are getting rich. The cost of the war is being borne by working-class people in our country. Again, the ones who are not only being killed, but those who are injured. We see the gas prices, the utility prices, the grocery prices. The cost of the war is being borne by working-class people in our country. And so it’s beyond a point of being concerned. It absolutely must end.”

She continued, “I believe they’re going to come out and vote in their interests.” It is in their interests to have people in place who are not lining their pockets. This smash-and-grab that this president and his family and allies have been engaged in, the only people who have benefited are the billionaires. And I think that is painfully clear to everyone who is watching.”

She added, “Nobody wants the status quo. I think that everyone is hungry at this point for tremendous change.”

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