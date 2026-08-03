Francesca Hong: Thanksgiving ‘Incredibly Painful for Many’, ‘There Are Multiple Views, But Views Can Evolve’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong responded to a question on whether she still believes Thanksgiving should be canceled as she had previously tweeted by saying that she has cooked Thanksgiving meals, “But Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities. And so, I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Do you still believe that Thanksgiving should be canceled?”

Hong answered, “I’m a chef, and one of the first meals that I made that was for the community, when I was 16, was a Thanksgiving meal. I always think my hospitality background in owning a restaurant for seven, eight years, that, bringing folks around the table to share conversation and build community, is always a good thing. But Thanksgiving is also a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities. And so, I think there, I wanted to make sure that people understood that there are multiple views, but views can evolve. And the position that I’m running for right now, and I think my background as a chef will actually help me become a better governor that’s able to bring more people to the table.”

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