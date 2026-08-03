James Talarico: I Won’t Win by Selling Trans People Out

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Texas U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico (D) said he won’t win by selling transgender people out.

Maddow said, “Critics have argued, that one of the things that makes you unelectable in Texas is the reason that you can’t win in Texas is because you have, been empathetic toward and voiced support for trans people that you have not been willing to join in in the demonization of trans people, that motivates, so many candidates right now and that, that the Republican Party has relied on so heavily in general election campaigns. What’s your response to that?”

Talarico said, “I mean, I don’t think we win by selling people out. And we’re refusing to do that in this campaign. This is a campaign of by and for all Texans. And I think people are really tired of these culture war fights that are designed to tear us apart, designed to get us angry. I mean, there are difficult issues trying to figure out trans athletes in sports. That’s an issue where we could actually come to a policy solution. But instead, politicians like Ken Paxton use those difficult issues to rile people up, to divide us, to distract us. In order to win power for themselves. I mean, it’s divide-and-conquer. It’s the oldest strategy in the world. And so what we’re trying to do in this campaign is bring people together. I’ve said that the most radical thing you can do in an era of division is unite people. And we’re not going to win with the politics of division. We can’t win that game. We have to change the game.”

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