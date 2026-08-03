Sen. Alsobrooks: Trump Hurt His Voters, They Will Vote for Dems in Midterms

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) said President Donald Trump “hurt the people who voted for him, adding they will “show up in these midterm elections and vote for Democrats.”

Alsobrooks said, “Well, you know what? I mean, it’s a fact that is inescapable now that Americans are suffering, that we are not better off, in fact, than we were at the time that he took office. And nothing he said has come true. He said, for example, that he would, on day one, bring down the cost of groceries. And none of that has happened. And, you know, I’ve been in Georgia. I was in Mississippi this past weekend, and I was there campaigning for Scott. A column and column in what I heard from Mississippians is they’ve lost their health care. I talked to a middle-aged woman who said she’s lost her health care. We know that 52-53% of people in Mississippi are. We’ve lost Medicaid who relied on it to deliver babies, 500,000 and Georgia lost their health care without the ACA tax credits.”

She continued, “So this is something that most people at their kitchen tables now are so clear about, is the damage that has been done to our country, and the way that the lives of everyday Americans have been disrupted. Our lives and livelihoods have been changed for the worse. And so it really speaks for itself. And he hurt not only the people who did not vote for him, but this president hurt the people who voted for him as well. And I believe that they are going to show up in these midterm elections and make a different decision.”

She added, “What we are seeing now is that the suffering, it doesn’t matter whether the person is a Democrat or a Republican. Americans are suffering. That’s who this administration really in my mind, they have attacked our hardworking middle class Americans, of every party and of every background.”

She concluded, “I believe the people are going to come out and vote for Democrats.”

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