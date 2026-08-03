Van Hollen on DSA: We’re ‘Big Tent’, Hope It’s Not Tenable to Take AIPAC Money

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said that he hopes it won’t be politically tenable for the next Democratic presidential nominee to take money from AIPAC and the party is “a big tent party” when it comes to the DSA.

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Do you think that whoever is the next Democratic nominee for president should, or can — is it politically tenable for them to accept money from AIPAC?”

Van Hollen responded, “I certainly hope not. I don’t think that Democratic candidates should be taking funds from AIPAC or from big oil or from big tobacco. So, I hope not. And I hope that we will have a policy in the next Democratic administration in the White House that is both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian. In other words, you can support security and self-determination and human rights for both peoples. But, to do that, we need to get serious about making sure that our policy reflects that position.”

Later, when asked about the Democratic Socialists of America, Van Hollen said that “my view is that we are a big tent party, meaning we should make room for people with lots of different voices. People within the party can decide to agree or disagree with particular proposals.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett