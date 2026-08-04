Francesca Hong: ‘Not Practical’ to Abolish Senate When We Can Take Majority

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong commented on the DSA platform and its push for abolishing the Senate by saying that “I think looking at where the Senate is right now, abolishing the Senate, when there’s an opportunity for us to take that Democratic majority, is not practical.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Which parts of the Democratic Socialist platform do you not support?”

Hong answered, “I think looking at where the Senate is right now, abolishing the Senate, when there’s an opportunity for us to take that Democratic majority, is not practical. So, I think that democratic socialism, to me, is ultimately rooted in care and making sure that people have their needs met. It’s about democracy, fairness, and human rights. We have the — I am one of the proudest Packers fans, our publicly-owned NFL team. I think when I talk about potholes and making sure people pay their fair share of taxes so that we’re able to fix the roads, invest in rural communities, and have fire and EMS services that are available, regardless of where you live in Wisconsin, these are the things that I’m talking about, issues that voters care about. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) is having to go back to a lot of my old tweets because his actions and his resume, what he’s done is defunded healthcare, ripped FoodShare away from our children, supported a national abortion ban, and the last time I checked, he still hasn’t said who won the 2020 election. Being an election denier is an automatic disqualifier. So, when you are the weakest candidate for the Republicans to put forth, it’s likely that you’re going to have to attack former previous tweets of a candidate right now that’s building a movement.”

Collins then followed up, “So, you do support the Senate, the Supreme Court, and prisons — the existence of prisons?”

Hong answered, “Yes, I support all of those things right now that are helping to ensure that there is public safety. But I do believe, right now, in our Supreme Court, that we should be working to expand the court.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett