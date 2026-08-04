Rand Paul: ‘We Are Worse Off than We Were Before the War’ in Iran

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said the United States was “worse off” after President Donald Trump began military action in Iran.

Paul said, “This is a war of choice, and it wouldn’t have been my choice. I think if you look at it objectively, one step forward — we decimated their military —but two steps backward in that they militarized the Strait. The Strait has never been militarized, and I think really, no negotiations go forward until you get a demilitarization of the Strait, and you will still have to negotiate to get any nuclear achievement, despite the military victory. So I think by any objective viewing, we are worse off than we were before the war.

Co-host Willie Geist said, “So then, with that in mind, Senator, I think a lot of people in this country would agree with you on that assertion. What is the best possible outcome at this point for the United States? What’s the best way out of this war?”

Paul said, “The sooner the war ends, the better. And there are a lot of alternatives. If you still want to strive for your objective, and it’s hard for people who begin a massive war and have spent tens of billions of dollars on this bombing campaign, it will be very hard for them to leave and not try to get their goal. One goal would be removal, and it’s a noble goal: removal of the enriched uranium. If they could get that, they could really go a long way toward saying, well, gosh, it was justified. We got rid of their enriched uranium. But the only way you’ll do that is you have to negotiate.”

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