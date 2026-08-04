Selleck: ‘I Stay Out of the Current Political World — Why Piss Off Half the Country?’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Story,” actor Tom Selleck said he stays out of current politics because, as an entertainer, he doesn’t want to anger half the country.

Host Elex Michaelson said, “What do you think is the state of our country right now?”

Selleck said, “In the state of flux.”

Michaelson said, “He’s also a military veteran that’s been passionate about politics for decades, including a close relationship with America’s 40th president.”

Selleck said, “Ronald Reagan said freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

Michaelson said, “We join Selleck for a tour of Reagan’s presidential library in Simi Valley. Now showcasing a special exhibit on America’s 250th birthday filled with artifacts from the American Revolution, including a copy of the Declaration of Independence.”

Selleck said, “Signing your name to that document was, in essence, in failure, a death warrant.”

He continued, “Well, my favorite president was President Reagan.”

He added, “I think they walk their talk.”

Michaelson said, “Selleck doesn’t have the same relationship with the current president.”

He asked, “How do you feel about him and what he’s doing?”

Selleck said, “Well, he’s certainly a mixed bag. I stay out of the current political world. Why piss off half the country when you’re in the business of entertaining people?”

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