El-Sayed on Denouncing Piker: Not That Focused on Who Campaigns With Me, Want Stevens to Campaign With Me

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed said that he hopes Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) is on the campaign trail but responded to a question on if he’ll renounce Hasan Piker by saying that “I’m less focused on folks who are campaigning with me, more focused on the folks I’m campaigning to.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Well, so, given how many votes she got, will she be on the campaign trail with you?”

El-Sayed answered, “Look, I should hope so. That’s a choice that she gets to make. But all of us coming together around the slate that we’ve built, and look, we’ve got some great candidates on that slate. You think about the Lt. Gov., Garlin Gilchrist, Eli Savit — with whom I’ve worked during my time at the city of Detroit — obviously, Jocelyn Benson, who won her campaign handily, our Secretary of State and soon to be governor, there is a lot on this ticket that Michiganders can have a lot of hope in. And so I’m looking forward to campaigning together to win the future, where we take on Trumpism and Mike Rogers. And I’m hoping that Rep. Stevens and Sen. McMorrow, who was with me earlier today, will be out there on the trail talking about what we need to do to build a future where we get money out of politics, put money in pockets, and pass Medicare for all.”

Later, during an exchange on criticism of El-Sayed by Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Collins asked, “He said that you need to renounce people like the left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, who was campaigning with you, who was out there in Michigan on Monday night, I believe last night as well. Do you have any plans to do that?”

El-Sayed responded, “Look, I’ll tell you this: I’m less focused on folks who are campaigning with me, more focused on the folks I’m campaigning to. And I think it’s important to stay in touch with the folks who you want to elect you. I think that’s clearly what’s gone wrong with Sen. Fetterman. It’s clear he probably doesn’t spend much time in Pennsylvania, because he was campaigning with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and now wants to renounce Bernie Sanders. I don’t know if he still thinks he’s a Democrat or not. But, look, I’m hoping to get to the U.S. Senate, and maybe we can hash that conversation out in-person. But, for right now, I’m focused on winning my state so that we can win a Democratic majority in the fall.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett