Fetterman: I Dare El-Sayed to Keep Campaigning with Piker in General

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) dared Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed to continue to campaign with Hasan Piker now that the primary election in Michigan is over and El-Sayed is trying to win in the general election.

Fetterman said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:25] “El-Sayed, he just won. And I just want to issue a dare, continue to campaign with Hasan Piker right now. You’re in a general election now. I dare you, I dare you. Keep campaigning with someone like Hasan Piker. If I was a Republican, I would just dump $20 million for ads, he pals around with Piker, a guy that — on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, my best friend says America deserved 9/11. And you’re going to try to win a general election? So that’s — how can he reconcile the outlandish thing that he said and his record?”

Fetterman continued, “And I’d also remind people that…the majority of Michigan Dems picked someone [else] that wasn’t El-Sayed, too. He barely, barely won by 14,000 votes. And if McMorrow wasn’t in that race, without a doubt, he would have lost that. So, he’s not had a big night.”

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