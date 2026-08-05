GOP Sen. Sheehy: Iran Won’t Honor Any Deal Over Long Term, We’ll Have to Deal with IRGC

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Katie Pavlich Tonight,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) said that Iran will not honor any deal reached with them over the long run and “They may short-term honor it. We may get the [strait] open and the president may be able to negotiate a short-term condition that assuages oil prices and makes sure that we bring temporary stability to the region,” but we’ll still have to deal with the IRGC.

Sheehy said, “[A]ny deal with this regime, any ‘deal,’ I call it a deal, because they will not honor it. They may short-term honor it. We may get the [strait] open and the president may be able to negotiate a short-term condition that assuages oil prices and makes sure that we bring temporary stability to the region, but make no mistake, whatever deal we have, at some point, we are still going to have to reckon with the fact that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, their regional proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, this radical, poisonous ideology of their perversion of Islam, wants all of us to be dead.”

He added that a deal “will probably be a short-term agreement. It’s probably not going to be a multi-year agreement to bring peace to the region.”

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